The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (hitting .293 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI), take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (4-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks while batting .260.

In 63.7% of his 102 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Abrams has driven home a run in 29 games this year (28.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 44 games this year (43.1%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 50 .272 AVG .249 .322 OBP .297 .435 SLG .413 18 XBH 17 6 HR 5 20 RBI 24 38/11 K/BB 44/7 13 SB 14

Phillies Pitching Rankings