Bryan Reynolds and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Atlanta Braves meet at PNC Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 149 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 53 stolen bases.

He's slashing .339/.421/.582 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 5 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 3-for-4 4 1 3 7 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 111 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 99 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .266/.371/.604 slash line on the year.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 22 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 35 walks and 53 RBI (100 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .265/.329/.450 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Aug. 4 3-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 61 walks and 30 RBI (82 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .260/.380/.400 on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

