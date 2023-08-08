Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on August 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is hitting .202 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 41 walks.
  • Call has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (6.7%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Call has picked up an RBI in 24.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 29 times this year (32.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 46
.219 AVG .185
.292 OBP .322
.338 SLG .272
11 XBH 7
3 HR 3
22 RBI 10
33/16 K/BB 31/25
4 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Wheeler (8-5 with a 3.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.64), 14th in WHIP (1.099), and 14th in K/9 (10.2).
