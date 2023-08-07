Nationals vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 7
The Philadelphia Phillies (61-51) host the Washington Nationals (49-63) in NL East action, at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (2-5) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (5-6) will answer the bell for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (2-5, 4.01 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-6, 4.72 ERA)
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.72 ERA and 79 strikeouts over 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday, July 30 against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.72, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
- Williams has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Williams enters the game with 16 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Trevor Williams vs. Phillies
- He will take the hill against a Phillies offense that ranks eighth in the league with 984 total hits (on a .256 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .416 (12th in the league) with 123 total home runs (21st in MLB play).
- In 10 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Phillies this season, Williams has a 5.91 ERA and a 1.688 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .273.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez
- The Phillies will hand the ball to Suarez (2-5) for his 16th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.01, a 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.430.
- He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- Suarez has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Ranger Suárez vs. Nationals
- The Nationals have scored 487 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They are batting .260 for the campaign with 99 home runs, 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have gone 15-for-48 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI in 12 1/3 innings this season against the left-hander.
