The Washington Nationals (48-63) will aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they visit the Cincinnati Reds (59-54) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The Reds will give the nod to Lyon Richardson and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.97 ERA).

Nationals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Richardson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.97 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.97 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Over 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.97 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .261 to his opponents.

Irvin is looking to pick up his fifth quality start of the year in this game.

Irvin will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.

In one of his 16 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Jake Irvin vs. Reds

He will face off against a Reds offense that ranks 11th in the league with 963 total hits (on a .251 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .416 (12th in the league) with 131 total home runs (15th in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Reds this season, Irvin has pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out three.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lyon Richardson

Richardson will make his first start of the season for the Reds.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 23.

