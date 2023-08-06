Keibert Ruiz -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Lyon Richardson on the mound, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Reds.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Read More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .246 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 91 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.4% of them.

In 11.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has driven home a run in 31 games this season (34.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 28.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.3%.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 47 .241 AVG .250 .279 OBP .315 .333 SLG .435 11 XBH 16 2 HR 9 15 RBI 26 21/6 K/BB 13/16 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings