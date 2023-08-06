Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.219 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Lyon Richardson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .339 this season while batting .265 with 33 walks and 39 runs scored.
- Smith has recorded a hit in 67 of 104 games this season (64.4%), including 29 multi-hit games (27.9%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (4.8%), homering in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has an RBI in 22 of 104 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
- He has scored in 36 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|52
|.253
|AVG
|.276
|.320
|OBP
|.356
|.296
|SLG
|.391
|4
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|18
|33/13
|K/BB
|32/20
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
- Richardson starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- The right-hander is making his MLB debut at 23 years old.
