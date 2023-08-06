C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
C.J. Abrams -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Lyon Richardson on the mound, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Reds.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .253 with 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- In 64 of 101 games this year (63.4%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (24.8%).
- Looking at the 101 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (9.9%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (28 of 101), with more than one RBI 11 times (10.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year (42.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.272
|AVG
|.234
|.322
|OBP
|.284
|.435
|SLG
|.380
|18
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|23
|38/11
|K/BB
|44/7
|13
|SB
|12
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 156 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Richardson starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- The righty will make his MLB debut at 23 years old.
