C.J. Abrams -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Lyon Richardson on the mound, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Reds.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson

Lyon Richardson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .253 with 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

In 64 of 101 games this year (63.4%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (24.8%).

Looking at the 101 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (9.9%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Abrams has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (28 of 101), with more than one RBI 11 times (10.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year (42.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .272 AVG .234 .322 OBP .284 .435 SLG .380 18 XBH 15 6 HR 4 20 RBI 23 38/11 K/BB 44/7 13 SB 12

Reds Pitching Rankings