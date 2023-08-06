Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Lyon Richardson on the mound, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson

Lyon Richardson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .203 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 39 walks.

In 53.4% of his 88 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has homered in six games this year (6.8%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Call has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (10.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 of 88 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .219 AVG .188 .292 OBP .318 .338 SLG .275 11 XBH 7 3 HR 3 22 RBI 10 33/16 K/BB 29/23 4 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings