Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Riley Adams -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on August 5 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams has eight doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks while batting .298.
- In 57.7% of his 26 games this season, Adams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In four games this season, he has homered (15.4%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Adams has driven in a run in nine games this season (34.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|9
|.367
|AVG
|.176
|.424
|OBP
|.222
|.683
|SLG
|.324
|11
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|7
|19/5
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott (6-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.35 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 2.35 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .196 to opposing hitters.
