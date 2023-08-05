When the Cincinnati Reds (59-53) and Washington Nationals (47-63) square of at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, August 5, Andrew Abbott will get the call for the Reds, while the Nationals will send Joan Adon to the mound. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Reds as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +185 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (6-2, 2.35 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 17 (63%) of those contests.

The Reds have not played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

Over the last 10 games, the Reds were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time, a game they lost.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 41, or 41.8%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win six times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Riley Adams 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+170) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+120) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

