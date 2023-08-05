Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds square off against C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +185 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 10.5 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -225 +185 10.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (41.8%) in those games.

Washington has a record of 6-12, a 33.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +185 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 51 of its 108 games with a total.

The Nationals are 7-5-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-34 25-29 23-25 24-37 31-38 16-24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.