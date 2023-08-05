Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the mound on Saturday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Jose Berrios toeing the rubber for the Blue Jays, and Brayan Bello getting the call for the Red Sox.

Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the schedule for August 5.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Astros at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Justin Verlander (6-5) to the hill as they face the Yankees, who will give the start to Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2) when the teams meet on Saturday.

HOU: Verlander NYY: Cortes 16 (94.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (59.1 IP) 3.15 ERA 5.16 7.7 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Astros at Yankees

HOU Odds to Win: -140

-140 NYY Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Rays at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Aaron Civale (5-2) to the mound as they play the Tigers, who will counter with Tarik Skubal (1-1) when the teams face off Saturday.

TB: Civale DET: Skubal 13 (77 IP) Games/IP 5 (21.2 IP) 2.34 ERA 4.57 6.8 K/9 11.2

Vegas Odds for Rays at Tigers

TB Odds to Win: -145

-145 DET Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8 runs

Braves at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (8-2) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will look to Javier Assad (1-2) when the clubs play on Saturday.

ATL: Elder CHC: Assad 21 (121.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (50 IP) 3.18 ERA 3.24 6.6 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Braves at Cubs

ATL Odds to Win: -150

-150 CHC Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 10.5 runs

Marlins at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send George Soriano (0-0) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will look to Jon Gray (6-5) when the clubs face off Saturday.

MIA: Soriano TEX: Gray 11 (27.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (108.1 IP) 1.98 ERA 3.66 8.6 K/9 7.4

Nationals at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Joan Adon (0-0) to the bump as they play the Reds, who will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott (6-2) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.

WSH: Adon CIN: Abbott 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 11 (65 IP) - ERA 2.35 - K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -225

-225 WSH Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 10.5 runs

Blue Jays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Berrios (8-7) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will give the start to Bello (8-6) when the clubs play Saturday.

TOR: Berrios BOS: Bello 22 (130.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (102 IP) 3.31 ERA 3.79 8.5 K/9 7.9

Royals at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Alec Marsh (0-5) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will give the start to Cristopher Sanchez (0-3) when the teams face off on Saturday.

KC: Marsh PHI: Sanchez 6 (24 IP) Games/IP 9 (47.1 IP) 6.75 ERA 2.66 10.5 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Royals at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -225

-225 KC Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 9.5 runs

Mets at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Tylor Megill (0-0) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will counter with Kyle Gibson (10-6) when the teams meet on Saturday.

NYM: Megill BAL: Gibson 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 23 (133 IP) - ERA 4.53 - K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Mets at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -175

-175 NYM Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9.5 runs

Giants at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-4) to the bump as they face the Athletics, who will counter with Paul Blackburn (2-2) when the teams face off Saturday.

SF: Stripling OAK: Blackburn 16 (62 IP) Games/IP 11 (54 IP) 5.52 ERA 4.83 7.0 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Giants at Athletics

SF Odds to Win: -185

-185 OAK Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 7.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (6-5) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Kenta Maeda (2-6) when the teams meet Saturday.

ARI: Nelson MIN: Maeda 22 (119 IP) Games/IP 11 (53.2 IP) 4.84 ERA 4.53 5.7 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -160

-160 ARI Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

Pirates at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Bailey Falter (0-0) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will give the start to Corbin Burnes (9-6) for the matchup between the teams on Saturday.

PIT: Falter MIL: Burnes 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 22 (133.1 IP) - ERA 3.44 - K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -250

-250 PIT Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8 runs

White Sox at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (4-10) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Noah Syndergaard (1-4) when the clubs meet on Saturday.

CHW: Kopech CLE: Syndergaard 20 (102.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (60.2 IP) 4.49 ERA 6.68 9.6 K/9 5.6

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -145

-145 CHW Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Rockies at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Ty Blach (1-0) to the hill as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Steven Matz (2-7) when the teams meet Saturday.

COL: Blach STL: Matz 9 (21.1 IP) Games/IP 23 (93 IP) 4.22 ERA 4.06 3.8 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -250

-250 COL Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 9.5 runs

Dodgers at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (0-0) to the hill as they play the Padres, who will give the start to Blake Snell (8-8) for the game between the teams Saturday.

LAD: Sheehan SD: Snell 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 22 (119 IP) - ERA 2.57 - K/9 11.8

Mariners at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (9-8) to the bump as they take on the Angels, who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson (5-2) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

SEA: Kirby LAA: Anderson 21 (128.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (99.1 IP) 3.43 ERA 4.98 8.3 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Angels

SEA Odds to Win: -135

-135 LAA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

