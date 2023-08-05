Michael Chavis Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, Michael Chavis (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis has two doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .259.
- Chavis has had a base hit in 14 of 22 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Chavis has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in five of 22 games so far this year.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.222
|AVG
|.290
|.250
|OBP
|.353
|.259
|SLG
|.419
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|9/1
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 156 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Abbott (6-2 with a 2.35 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.35, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .196 against him.
