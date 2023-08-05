On Saturday, Michael Chavis (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis has two doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .259.

Chavis has had a base hit in 14 of 22 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Chavis has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in five of 22 games so far this year.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 .222 AVG .290 .250 OBP .353 .259 SLG .419 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 9/1 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings