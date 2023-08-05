Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, Dominic Smith (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington in OBP (.339) this season, fueled by 100 hits.
- In 64.4% of his games this season (67 of 104), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (27.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 104), and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has had an RBI in 22 games this year (21.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.7%).
- He has scored at least once 36 times this season (34.6%), including three games with multiple runs (2.9%).
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|52
|.253
|AVG
|.276
|.320
|OBP
|.356
|.296
|SLG
|.391
|4
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|18
|33/13
|K/BB
|32/20
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).
- The Reds give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.35 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.35, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .196 against him.
