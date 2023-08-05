Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 209 total home runs, averaging two per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .501 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .271 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (609 total).

The Braves are second in baseball with a .340 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.267).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (8-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.18 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Elder is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Elder is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 21 appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Brewers W 8-6 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels L 4-1 Home Charlie Morton Chase Silseth 8/1/2023 Angels W 5-1 Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval 8/2/2023 Angels W 12-5 Home Yonny Chirinos Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs W 8-0 Away Max Fried Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs - Away Bryce Elder Javier Assad 8/6/2023 Cubs - Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates - Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates - Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates - Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates - Away Bryce Elder -

