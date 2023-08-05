Braves vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 5
Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves (70-37) and the Chicago Cubs (56-54) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on August 5.
The probable starters are Bryce Elder (8-2) for the Braves and Javier Assad (1-2) for the Cubs.
Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Cubs 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Cubs Player Props
|Braves vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Braves Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have won 62 out of the 94 games, or 66%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has a record of 49-20 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 609 total runs this season.
- The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 30
|Brewers
|W 8-6
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Colin Rea
|July 31
|Angels
|L 4-1
|Charlie Morton vs Chase Silseth
|August 1
|Angels
|W 5-1
|Spencer Strider vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 2
|Angels
|W 12-5
|Yonny Chirinos vs Lucas Giolito
|August 4
|@ Cubs
|W 8-0
|Max Fried vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 5
|@ Cubs
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Javier Assad
|August 6
|@ Cubs
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Justin Steele
|August 7
|@ Pirates
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Osvaldo Bido
|August 8
|@ Pirates
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Mitch Keller
|August 9
|@ Pirates
|-
|Max Fried vs Quinn Priester
|August 10
|@ Pirates
|-
|Bryce Elder vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.