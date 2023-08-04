The Cincinnati Reds (59-52) and Washington Nationals (46-63) clash on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (6-7) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (7-11) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Ashcraft - CIN (6-7, 5.31 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (7-11, 5.14 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

The Nationals will send Corbin (7-11) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-11 with a 5.14 ERA and 87 strikeouts over 126 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Over 22 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .304 to his opponents.

Corbin has collected nine quality starts this year.

Corbin will look to extend a 22-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Patrick Corbin vs. Reds

He meets a Reds offense that ranks sixth in the league with 544 total runs scored while batting .253 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .417 slugging percentage (11th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 127 home runs (14th in the league).

Head-to-head against the Reds this season, Corbin has pitched five innings, giving up six earned runs on 10 hits while striking out two.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft (6-7) will take the mound for the Reds, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander allowed five hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.31, a 1.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.505 in 20 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 20 starts this season.

Ashcraft has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Graham Ashcraft vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank 21st in MLB with 468 runs scored this season. They have a .259 batting average this campaign with 94 home runs (29th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Nationals one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-23 with an RBI in six innings.

