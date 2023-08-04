Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cubs - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .781 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Angels.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 105 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .263 with 58 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 59th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Olson has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this season (70 of 106), with more than one hit 28 times (26.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 29.2% of his games this year, and 7.8% of his plate appearances.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 46.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 55.7% of his games this season (59 of 106), with two or more runs 20 times (18.9%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|49
|.288
|AVG
|.234
|.389
|OBP
|.348
|.679
|SLG
|.505
|36
|XBH
|22
|23
|HR
|14
|56
|RBI
|35
|61/35
|K/BB
|63/32
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 118 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 3.61 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
