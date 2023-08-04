Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .340 this season while batting .267 with 33 walks and 39 runs scored.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 134th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Smith has picked up a hit in 67 of 103 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (4.9%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).

Smith has driven home a run in 22 games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games.

In 36 of 103 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .253 AVG .280 .320 OBP .358 .296 SLG .397 4 XBH 15 2 HR 3 12 RBI 18 33/13 K/BB 30/20 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings