C.J. Abrams and his .364 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)



C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .257.

In 63.6% of his games this season (63 of 99), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (25.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 10.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 28 games this year (28.3%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (43.4%), including nine games with multiple runs (9.1%).



C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 47 .272 AVG .241 .322 OBP .294 .435 SLG .397 18 XBH 15 6 HR 4 20 RBI 23 38/11 K/BB 43/7 13 SB 12

