How to Watch the Yankees vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 3
Gleyber Torres and Alex Bregman will be among the star attractions when the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 148 total home runs.
- New York ranks 18th in baseball with a .403 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a .230 batting average.
- New York ranks 21st in runs scored with 467 (4.3 per game).
- The Yankees' .301 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.
- Yankees batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- New York's 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.242).
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros have hit 138 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- Houston is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- The Astros' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 518 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.
- Houston has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.
- Houston has the second-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.
- The Astros rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.268 WHIP this season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clarke Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Schmidt is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.
- Schmidt will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.7 frames per outing.
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cristian Javier (7-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 20 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.
- Javier has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Wells
|7/30/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-3
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/31/2023
|Rays
|L 5-1
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/1/2023
|Rays
|L 5-2
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Eflin
|8/2/2023
|Rays
|W 7-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Shane McClanahan
|8/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Cristian Javier
|8/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Brown
|8/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|J.P. France
|8/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Framber Valdez
|8/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Dylan Cease
|8/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Touki Toussaint
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Rays
|W 17-4
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Taj Bradley
|7/30/2023
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Zack Littell
|7/31/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-3
|Home
|J.P. France
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Gavin Williams
|8/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Tanner Bibee
|8/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/4/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|8/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|8/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Carlos Rodón
|8/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Jack Flaherty
