How to Watch the Nationals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
Wade Miley will start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Nationals Park against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Nationals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 94 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 303 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 465 (4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.
- Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.489 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- MacKenzie Gore (6-8) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 22nd start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 21 starts this season.
- Gore has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 21 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Mets
|L 5-1
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Max Scherzer
|7/29/2023
|Mets
|W 11-6
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/30/2023
|Mets
|L 5-2
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Justin Verlander
|7/31/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Corbin Burnes
|8/1/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Freddy Peralta
|8/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Wade Miley
|8/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Andrew Abbott
|8/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Ben Lively
|8/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Zack Wheeler
|8/8/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Aaron Nola
