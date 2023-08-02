Wade Miley and MacKenzie Gore are the projected starters when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Washington Nationals square off on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 1:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Nationals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 39, or 40.6%, of the 96 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has won 35 of its 86 games, or 40.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 51 of its 106 games with a total.

The Nationals have posted a record of 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-34 24-29 22-25 23-37 30-38 15-24

