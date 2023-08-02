Wednesday's game that pits the Washington Nationals (45-63) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (58-50) at Nationals Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Nationals. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on August 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Wade Miley (6-2) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (6-8) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Nationals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have come away with 39 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 35-51 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (465 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule