Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson and his .697 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 104 hits, batting .261 this season with 57 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Olson has had a hit in 69 of 105 games this year (65.7%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.7%).
- In 30 games this year, he has homered (28.6%, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 45.7% of his games this year, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 55.2% of his games this year (58 of 105), he has scored, and in 20 of those games (19.0%) he has scored more than once.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|49
|.286
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.348
|.667
|SLG
|.505
|35
|XBH
|22
|22
|HR
|14
|55
|RBI
|35
|61/32
|K/BB
|63/32
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.38 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Angels will send Giolito (6-7) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.85 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.85 ERA ranks 31st, 1.227 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
