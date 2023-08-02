Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Marcell Ozuna (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .238 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 117th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna has had a hit in 56 of 89 games this year (62.9%), including multiple hits 17 times (19.1%).
- In 20 games this season, he has gone deep (22.5%, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Ozuna has an RBI in 30 of 89 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|39
|.256
|AVG
|.217
|.330
|OBP
|.289
|.523
|SLG
|.427
|21
|XBH
|12
|13
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|21
|47/20
|K/BB
|38/14
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 133 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Giolito makes the start for the Angels, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.85 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.85), 33rd in WHIP (1.227), and 17th in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
