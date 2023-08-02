Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on August 2 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 99 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .336.

Smith has had a hit in 66 of 102 games this year (64.7%), including multiple hits 29 times (28.4%).

Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (4.9%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (21.6%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (7.8%).

In 36 of 102 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 51 .250 AVG .280 .312 OBP .358 .293 SLG .397 4 XBH 15 2 HR 3 12 RBI 18 33/11 K/BB 30/20 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings