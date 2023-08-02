Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on August 2 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 99 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .336.
- Smith has had a hit in 66 of 102 games this year (64.7%), including multiple hits 29 times (28.4%).
- Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (4.9%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (21.6%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (7.8%).
- In 36 of 102 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|51
|.250
|AVG
|.280
|.312
|OBP
|.358
|.293
|SLG
|.397
|4
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|18
|33/11
|K/BB
|30/20
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (136 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (6-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.06, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.