On Wednesday, Alex Call (.185 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Washington Nationals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .203 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 37 walks.

Call has gotten a hit in 45 of 85 games this season (52.9%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (14.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 85), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.9% of his games this year, Call has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 27 games this season (31.8%), including six multi-run games (7.1%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .218 AVG .189 .293 OBP .316 .333 SLG .280 10 XBH 7 3 HR 3 22 RBI 10 32/16 K/BB 28/21 4 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings