On Tuesday, Luis Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .263.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 57 of 97 games this season (58.8%), with multiple hits on 33 occasions (34.0%).

He has hit a home run in 6.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 97), and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has an RBI in 29 of 97 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35 of 97 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .251 AVG .274 .281 OBP .312 .364 SLG .371 11 XBH 12 3 HR 3 16 RBI 26 19/9 K/BB 31/12 4 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings