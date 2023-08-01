Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .334 this season while batting .263 with 31 walks and 38 runs scored.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (65 of 101), with multiple hits 28 times (27.7%).
- He has homered in 5.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.8% of his games this year, Smith has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (7.9%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.0%).
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.244
|AVG
|.280
|.308
|OBP
|.358
|.289
|SLG
|.397
|4
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|18
|32/11
|K/BB
|30/20
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 136 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Peralta (6-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 40th, 1.239 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
