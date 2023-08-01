The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels will play on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Shohei Ohtani among those expected to produce at the plate.

Braves vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 200 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .495 slugging percentage this season, collecting 390 extra-base hits.

The Braves' .269 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Atlanta scores the second-most runs in baseball (584 total, 5.6 per game).

The Braves rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-best average in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

The Braves average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.278).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-3 with a 3.80 ERA and 199 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Strider has recorded 12 quality starts this year.

Strider will look to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 21 outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Red Sox L 5-3 Away Spencer Strider Brayan Bello 7/28/2023 Brewers W 10-7 Home Yonny Chirinos Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers W 11-5 Home Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers W 8-6 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels L 4-1 Home Charlie Morton Chase Silseth 8/1/2023 Angels - Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval 8/2/2023 Angels - Home Yonny Chirinos Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs - Away Bryce Elder Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs - Away - Marcus Stroman 8/6/2023 Cubs - Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates - Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido

