Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Alex Call -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .205 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 36 walks.
- In 45 of 84 games this year (53.6%) Call has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (7.1%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 27 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.221
|AVG
|.189
|.292
|OBP
|.316
|.338
|SLG
|.280
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|10
|31/15
|K/BB
|28/21
|4
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (6-8) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.38), 33rd in WHIP (1.239), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers.
