Player props are listed for Christian Yelich and Lane Thomas, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

MASN2

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has collected 119 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.333/.472 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 95 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .258/.342/.481 slash line on the season.

Candelario enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, four walks and two RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 29 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 at Mets Jul. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Burnes Stats

The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Burnes has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 19th, 1.045 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Jul. 25 6.0 3 2 2 6 1 at Phillies Jul. 20 8.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Reds Jul. 14 6.0 2 0 0 13 2 vs. Reds Jul. 7 6.0 3 2 2 6 4 at Pirates Jul. 1 7.0 1 2 2 7 2

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 111 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 50 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .286/.372/.482 on the season.

Yelich has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 0 at Braves Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 25 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 82 hits with 25 doubles, 13 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .233/.321/.415 on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 24 3-for-4 2 2 4 10 0

