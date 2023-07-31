The Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals will play on Monday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Carlos Santana and Lane Thomas among those expected to produce at the plate.

Nationals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 93 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Washington has scored 456 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.96 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined 1.495 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jake Irvin (3-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

He has earned a quality start four times in 15 starts this season.

Irvin has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Jake Irvin Peter Lambert 7/27/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Kodai Senga 7/28/2023 Mets L 5-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Max Scherzer 7/29/2023 Mets W 11-6 Away Patrick Corbin Carlos Carrasco 7/30/2023 Mets L 5-2 Away Trevor Williams Justin Verlander 7/31/2023 Brewers - Home Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 8/1/2023 Brewers - Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers - Home MacKenzie Gore Wade Miley 8/4/2023 Reds - Away Patrick Corbin Graham Ashcraft 8/5/2023 Reds - Away Trevor Williams Andrew Abbott 8/6/2023 Reds - Away Jake Irvin Ben Lively

