The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams square off against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Nationals have +165 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run total is set in the game.

Nationals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -200 +165 9 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Nationals and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (40.4%) in those contests.

Washington is 13-16 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 50 of its 104 games with a total.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 7-5-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-33 24-29 22-25 22-36 29-37 15-24

