The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario leads Washington in OBP (.342) and total hits (95) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

In 63 of 99 games this season (63.6%) Candelario has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.2%).

He has gone deep in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 99), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has driven home a run in 32 games this season (32.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 45 of 99 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .245 AVG .272 .333 OBP .351 .452 SLG .511 26 XBH 22 6 HR 10 24 RBI 29 43/18 K/BB 45/18 1 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings