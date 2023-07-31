On Monday, Ildemaro Vargas (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .266 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.

Vargas has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (22 of 38), with multiple hits six times (15.8%).

He has gone deep in two of 38 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (23.7%), with two or more RBI in five of them (13.2%).

In 14 of 38 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 25 .286 AVG .257 .306 OBP .304 .486 SLG .351 3 XBH 6 2 HR 0 5 RBI 10 3/1 K/BB 4/5 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings