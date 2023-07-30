Sunday's game at Citi Field has the New York Mets (49-55) taking on the Washington Nationals (44-61) at 1:40 PM ET (on July 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Mets, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Justin Verlander (5-5) for the Mets and Trevor Williams (5-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: WPIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mets 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Nationals' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Nationals have won in 38, or 40.9%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Washington has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (454 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.96 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule