On Sunday, Keibert Ruiz (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 125 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
  • In 10 games this season, he has homered (11.8%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • Ruiz has driven home a run in 30 games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 26 of 85 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 44
.247 AVG .250
.282 OBP .316
.344 SLG .436
11 XBH 14
2 HR 9
15 RBI 25
20/5 K/BB 13/15
0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • The Mets are sending Verlander (5-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.24, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .218 against him.
