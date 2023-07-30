Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI), take on starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Washington with 94 hits and an OBP of .341 this season.
- He ranks 69th in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Candelario has recorded a hit in 62 of 98 games this year (63.3%), including 24 multi-hit games (24.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 98), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has an RBI in 32 of 98 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.2%.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.245
|AVG
|.271
|.333
|OBP
|.348
|.452
|SLG
|.514
|26
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|10
|24
|RBI
|29
|43/18
|K/BB
|44/17
|1
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 40-year-old has put up a 3.24 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing batters.
