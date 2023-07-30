The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI), take on starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario leads Washington with 94 hits and an OBP of .341 this season.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Candelario has recorded a hit in 62 of 98 games this year (63.3%), including 24 multi-hit games (24.5%).

He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 98), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has an RBI in 32 of 98 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.2%.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .245 AVG .271 .333 OBP .348 .452 SLG .514 26 XBH 22 6 HR 10 24 RBI 29 43/18 K/BB 44/17 1 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings