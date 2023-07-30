The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks while hitting .265.

Smith has picked up a hit in 64 of 99 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.

Looking at the 99 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (5.1%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has had an RBI in 22 games this year (22.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.1%).

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year (35 of 99), with two or more runs three times (3.0%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .249 AVG .281 .309 OBP .361 .294 SLG .400 4 XBH 15 2 HR 3 12 RBI 18 32/10 K/BB 28/20 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings