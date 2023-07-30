Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Sunday, Corey Dickerson (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Mets Player Props
|Nationals vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Mets
|Nationals vs Mets Odds
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is batting .252 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Dickerson has picked up a hit in 28 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In 46 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Dickerson has driven home a run in 12 games this year (26.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In seven of 46 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|.268
|AVG
|.241
|.276
|OBP
|.286
|.286
|SLG
|.380
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|10/1
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Verlander (5-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.24, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.