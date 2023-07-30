On Sunday, Corey Dickerson (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is batting .252 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Dickerson has picked up a hit in 28 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In 46 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Dickerson has driven home a run in 12 games this year (26.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In seven of 46 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 25 .268 AVG .241 .276 OBP .286 .286 SLG .380 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 6 RBI 11 10/1 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings