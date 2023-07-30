Austin Riley and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers and Colin Rea on July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Brewers.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 19 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .277.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Riley is batting .300 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Riley has gotten at least one hit in 69.6% of his games this season (71 of 102), with multiple hits 34 times (33.3%).

In 21 games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.6%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 38.2% of his games this season, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .309 AVG .242 .368 OBP .301 .560 SLG .434 27 XBH 16 12 HR 11 34 RBI 30 51/19 K/BB 52/16 1 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings