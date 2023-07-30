On Sunday, July 30 at 3:00 AM ET in Dunedin, New Zealand, Switzerland meets New Zealand in these teams' last group-stage match at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The matchup featuring Switzerland and New Zealand will be airing on FOX US,Fox Sports 2.

How to Watch Switzerland vs. New Zealand

Switzerland Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Philippines July 21 W 2-0 Away Norway July 25 D 0-0 Home New Zealand July 30 - Home

Switzerland's Recent Performance

Switzerland finished level in its last matchup, 0-0, versus Norway on July 25. outshot Switzerland by a margin of nine to seven.

Switzerland failed to score, with Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic leading the way with one shot, in the match.

Through two Women's World Cup matches for Switzerland, Ramona Bachmann has scored one goal.

So far in two Women's World Cup games, Seraina Piubel has scored one goal.

Switzerland's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Gaelle Thalmann #1

Julia Stierli #2

Lara Marti #3

Laura Felber #4

Noelle Maritz #5

Geraldine Reuteler #6

Amira Arfaoui #7

Nadine Riesen #8

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic #9

Ramona Bachmann #10

Coumba Sow #11

Livia Peng #12

Lia Walti #13

Marion Rey #14

Luana Buhler #15

Sandrine Mauron #16

Seraina Piubel #17

Viola Calligaris #18

Eseosa Aigbogun #19

Fabienne Humm #20

Seraina Friedli #21

Meriame Terchoun #22

Alisha Lehmann #23

New Zealand Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Norway July 20 W 1-0 Home Philippines July 25 L 1-0 Home Switzerland July 30 - Away

New Zealand's Recent Performance

In its last outing on July 25, New Zealand suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Philippines, outshooting the Philippines 14 to four.

New Zealand didn't score a goal against , but Hannah Wilkinson paced the team with four shots.

Jacqui Hand has has not scored, but does have one assist for New Zealand in Women's World Cup (two games).

In two Women's World Cup matches, Wilkinson has one goal.

New Zealand's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster