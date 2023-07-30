Germany vs. Colombia: Women’s World Cup Group H Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 30
In the second round of Group H matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Germany (coming off a 6-0 win over Morocco) plays Colombia (off a 2-0 win against South Korea) at 5:30 AM ET on Sunday, July 30.
Germany is -431 to win this group-stage game, Colombia is +1067, and the draw is +504. This match has an over/under of 2.5 goals. The under is currently +104, and the over is -138.
Germany vs. Colombia Game Info
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 5:30 AM ET
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Venue: Sydney Football Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- Germany Moneyline: -431
- Colombia Moneyline: +1067
Germany vs. Colombia World Cup Betting Insights
- These two teams score a combined eight goals per game, 5.5 more than this match's total.
- These two teams allow a combined zero goals per game, 2.5 fewer than this match's over/under.
- Germany has been listed as a moneyline favorite only one other time so far this tournament, and won.
- Germany has played as a moneyline favorite of -431 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.
- Colombia won the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
- Colombia has not been a bigger underdog this tournament than the +1067 moneyline set for this game.
Germany World Cup Stats
Colombia World Cup Stats
- In one Women's World Cup match for Colombia, Catalina Usme has tallied one goal (10th in Women's World Cup play).
- Linda Caicedo has scored one goal for Colombia in Women's World Cup.
Germany vs. Colombia Recent Performance
- So far this year, Germany is 3-1-2 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +6. In 2022, it was 6-1-4 in such matches (+11 goal differential).
- Germany took on Morocco in its last match and earned a win by a final score of 6-0. The victorious Germany side took 15 shots, outshooting by 10.
- Popp scored two of her club's goals to lead the team against .
- So far this year, Colombia is 3-2-2 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +1. In 2022, it was 5-2-3 in such matches (0 goal differential).
- Colombia claimed a 2-0 victory versus South Korea on July 24 in its last match. Colombia outshot South Korea 15 to four.
- Caicedo and Usme each registered a goal for Colombia.
Germany Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Merle Frohms
|28
|1
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Chantal Hagel
|25
|2
|TSG Hoffenheim (Germany)
|Kathrin Hendrich
|31
|3
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Sophia Kleinherne
|23
|4
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Marina Hegering
|33
|5
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Lena Oberdorf
|21
|6
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Lea Schuller
|25
|7
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Sydney Lohmann
|23
|8
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Svenja Huth
|32
|9
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Laura Freigang
|25
|10
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Alexandra Popp
|32
|11
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Ann Katrin Berger
|32
|12
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Sara Daebritz
|28
|13
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Lena Lattwein
|23
|14
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Sjoeke Nusken
|22
|15
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Nicole Anyomi
|23
|16
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Felicitas Rauch
|27
|17
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Melanie Leupolz
|29
|18
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Klara Buehl
|22
|19
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Lina Magull
|28
|20
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Stina Johannes
|23
|21
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Jule Brand
|20
|22
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Sara Doorsoun
|31
|23
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
Colombia Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Catalina Perez
|28
|1
|-
|Manuela Vanegas
|22
|2
|-
|Daniela Arias
|28
|3
|-
|Diana Ospina
|34
|4
|-
|Lorena Bedoya
|25
|5
|-
|Daniela Montoya
|32
|6
|-
|Cami Reyes Calderon
|21
|7
|-
|Marcela Restrepo
|27
|8
|-
|Mayra Ramirez
|24
|9
|-
|Leicy Santos
|27
|10
|-
|Catalina Usme
|33
|11
|-
|Sandra Sepulveda
|35
|12
|-
|Natalia Giraldo Alzate
|20
|13
|-
|Angela Daniela Baron
|19
|14
|-
|Ana Maria Guzman
|18
|15
|-
|Lady Andrade
|31
|16
|-
|Caroline Arias
|32
|17
|-
|Linda Caicedo
|18
|18
|-
|Jorelyn Carabali
|26
|19
|-
|Monica Ramos Santana
|24
|20
|-
|Ivonne Chacon
|25
|21
|-
|Daniela Caracas
|26
|22
|-
|Elexa Marie Bahr Gutierrez
|25
|23
|-
