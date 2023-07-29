Player props are listed for Pete Alonso and Lane Thomas, among others, when the New York Mets host the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 118 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 25 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .287/.335/.477 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 29 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 34 walks and 52 RBI (92 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .254/.335/.478 so far this season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 24 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 77 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 37 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .220/.317/.514 so far this season.

Alonso hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with four home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 28 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 25 3-for-4 2 2 5 9 0 at Red Sox Jul. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 88 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 44 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .228/.314/.443 on the season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 25 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 2 at Red Sox Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.