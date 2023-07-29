The New York Mets and Jeff McNeil will take the field against Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +145. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: SNY

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -175 +145 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Nationals and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Nationals games have not had a runline set by bookmakers. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Washington's past three contests has been 9, a run during which the Nationals and their opponents have gone under each time.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 37 wins in the 92 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 22-25, a 46.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 49 of its 102 games with a total.

The Nationals are 7-5-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-33 23-28 22-24 21-36 28-36 15-24

