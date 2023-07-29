Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas (.415 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has an OPS of .812, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .477 this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 76.7% of his 103 games this season, with at least two hits in 31.1% of those games.
- He has homered in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (16 of 103), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39 games this season (37.9%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this season (54.4%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|50
|.319
|AVG
|.256
|.355
|OBP
|.316
|.544
|SLG
|.411
|27
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|33
|RBI
|21
|43/10
|K/BB
|71/15
|11
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 5.82 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
