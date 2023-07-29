Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Washington in total hits (92) this season while batting .254 with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 80th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 61 of 97 games this year (62.9%), including 23 multi-hit games (23.7%).
- He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (16 of 97), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.0% of his games this year, Candelario has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (16.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 44 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|46
|.245
|AVG
|.264
|.333
|OBP
|.337
|.452
|SLG
|.506
|26
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|10
|24
|RBI
|28
|43/18
|K/BB
|43/16
|1
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 5.82 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
